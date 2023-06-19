Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY trimmed its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Nasdaq by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 316,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,373,000 after purchasing an additional 76,603 shares in the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, Director Steven D. Black purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.46 per share, with a total value of $205,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 144,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,434,374.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $51.22 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.57. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.20 and a 1 year high of $69.22. The company has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NDAQ. UBS Group lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.12.

About Nasdaq

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.