Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $1.21 Million Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY trimmed its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,703 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 600.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,136,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,035 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 448,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 52,281 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 178,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 16,402 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth $173,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

In related news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $168,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 738,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,289,885.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WBD opened at $12.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $17.65. The company has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day moving average is $13.13.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 21.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

