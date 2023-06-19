Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY decreased its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.38.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.56 per share, with a total value of $167,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,481.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have purchased 15,000 shares of company stock worth $503,250 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL opened at $42.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.97. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $43.16.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 56.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

