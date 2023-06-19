Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY cut its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,798,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,326,471,000 after buying an additional 46,100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.6% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 64.4% during the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total value of $683,585.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,822.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,856.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,848 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,501. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

ULTA stock opened at $447.91 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $490.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $497.72. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.58 and a fifty-two week high of $556.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 65.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $607.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.46.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.