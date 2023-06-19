Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY decreased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,029 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLW. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the third quarter valued at $29,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 981.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other Corning news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $1,563,301.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $471,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,571.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $1,563,301.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,289 shares of company stock worth $4,067,775. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Corning Trading Up 5.9 %

GLW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

GLW opened at $35.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.42 and its 200 day moving average is $33.60.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.66%.

About Corning

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.