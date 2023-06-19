Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $1.55 Million Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABC. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.00.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Up 0.6 %

ABC stock opened at $183.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.78. The company has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.53. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $135.14 and a twelve month high of $183.43.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $63.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

Insider Transactions at AmerisourceBergen

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total transaction of $1,756,902.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,168,197.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total transaction of $50,000,089.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,366,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,978,078.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total value of $1,756,902.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,168,197.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 324,289 shares of company stock worth $55,410,225. 20.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.