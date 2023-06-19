Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lessened its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Trading Down 1.2 %

STT opened at $73.77 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $58.62 and a twelve month high of $94.74.

State Street Dividend Announcement

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.12). State Street had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. State Street’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,039.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $123,660.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,039.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,860 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.21.

About State Street

(Get Rating)

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.