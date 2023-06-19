Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $1.69 Million Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY trimmed its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 9,547.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 218,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 215,762 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 362,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Scotiabank raised Eversource Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.57.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE ES opened at $72.08 on Monday. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $67.79 and a 1-year high of $94.41. The company has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 64.75%.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.