Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY trimmed its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,365,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,456,576 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Baker Hughes by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,632,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474,453 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Baker Hughes by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,704,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,513 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Baker Hughes by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,545,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,603,000 after acquiring an additional 501,606 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Baker Hughes by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,895,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,936,000 after acquiring an additional 85,567 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of BKR opened at $30.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -277.91 and a beta of 1.48. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $33.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is -690.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BKR shares. HSBC increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $95,626.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,839.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $350,719.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $95,626.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,839.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.