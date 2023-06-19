Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Lowers Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lowered its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Global Payments by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 32,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Global Payments by 93.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,061,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,743,000 after acquiring an additional 514,006 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Global Payments by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 44,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 22,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $811,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $100.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.21, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $92.27 and a one year high of $136.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.86.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.67%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently -212.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They set a $116.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.75.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Recommended Stories

