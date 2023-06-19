Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Lowers Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY reduced its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Equifax by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Equifax by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,521,000 after purchasing an additional 8,333 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Equifax by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,833 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 60,580 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $229.77 on Monday. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.98 and a 52 week high of $234.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.45.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Equifax had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EFX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equifax news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $1,345,695.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,628,551.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $1,345,695.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,628,551.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carla Chaney sold 15,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.54, for a total value of $3,150,457.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,308 shares in the company, valued at $2,969,482.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,180 shares of company stock worth $6,059,630 in the last quarter. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

