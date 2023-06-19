Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Lowers Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lessened its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth $543,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MKC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

Insider Activity

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

In related news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $3,592,338.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,365,301.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $92.65 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $70.60 and a one year high of $93.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.58.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.