Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Reduces Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY reduced its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,038 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ANSS. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 927.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSYS Price Performance

ANSYS stock opened at $334.37 on Monday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.23 and a 52-week high of $339.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.82, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.26. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $509.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.15 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ANSS. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.92.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total value of $147,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,214.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total value of $147,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,214.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total transaction of $841,621.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,369.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,976 shares of company stock valued at $18,619,047. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

