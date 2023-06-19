Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Reduces Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY reduced its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $2,612,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 96,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,580,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graphene Investments SAS acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $2,984,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DLTR. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $187.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $136.22 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.88. The company has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.51. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $128.85 and a one year high of $175.68.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.07). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.