Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Sells 1,152 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY reduced its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 7,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on FITB. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.89.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 0.8 %

FITB stock opened at $26.54 on Monday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $38.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.27. The stock has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Evan Bayh acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $124,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,234. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

Further Reading

