Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Sells 1,241 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY cut its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,472,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,369,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419,854 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 107.1% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,209,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210,872 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,238 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 150.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,128,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,431,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,164 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on PPL. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

PPL Stock Performance

PPL stock opened at $26.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.27. PPL Co. has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.23.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. PPL’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPL

In other PPL news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,508. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About PPL

(Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.