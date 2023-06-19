Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Sells 2,016 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY cut its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,200 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in HP were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of HP by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,218 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HP by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,501,416 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $94,083,000 after acquiring an additional 153,296 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of HP by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,950 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 9,707 shares during the period. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at HP

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $122,201.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,730.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,612,568.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $122,201.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,730.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,495 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,024 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HP Stock Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.81.

HPQ stock opened at $31.00 on Monday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $35.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.05. The company has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. HP had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 121.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. HP’s payout ratio is 39.77%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

