Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Sells 236 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY decreased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,243,791,000 after buying an additional 113,806 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,415,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,388,134,000 after buying an additional 220,879 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,169,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $615,412,000 after buying an additional 22,804 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth $302,241,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 803,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,139,000 after buying an additional 84,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $322.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $334.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $325.46 on Monday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.70 and a 52-week high of $381.81. The stock has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $319.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $322.05.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

