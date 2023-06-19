Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Sells 244 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY reduced its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 317,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,536,000 after acquiring an additional 40,400 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 136.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $218.93 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $181.40 and a twelve month high of $251.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.25. The company has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $2,066,838.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,061 shares in the company, valued at $6,152,318.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $2,066,838.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,152,318.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,482 shares of company stock worth $6,946,435. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.15.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

Featured Stories

