Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Sells 255 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY reduced its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 151.2% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 982.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.67.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE DFS opened at $115.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.30. The company has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $87.64 and a 1-year high of $119.91.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 24.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 18.86%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.