Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Sells 300 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY decreased its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,146,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,924,017,000 after acquiring an additional 72,552 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,771,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,308,000 after acquiring an additional 97,123 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 248.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684,234 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $561,447,000 after acquiring an additional 35,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,041,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,186,000 after acquiring an additional 17,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.0 %

VRSK stock opened at $224.52 on Monday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.33 and a twelve month high of $226.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65. The stock has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.16, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.89.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Redburn Partners upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Verisk Analytics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.50.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Wendy E. Lane bought 1,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $209.78 per share, with a total value of $217,541.86. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,517.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 1,131 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $245,427.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,763. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy E. Lane acquired 1,037 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $209.78 per share, for a total transaction of $217,541.86. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at $431,517.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,281 shares of company stock valued at $3,182,509. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

