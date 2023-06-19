Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Sells 304 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lowered its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in American Water Works by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,489,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,927,179,000 after purchasing an additional 161,915 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,530,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,151,593,000 after purchasing an additional 160,435 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,679,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,390,100,000 after purchasing an additional 153,609 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,841,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $737,128,000 after purchasing an additional 190,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,710,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $588,579,000 after purchasing an additional 382,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $142.35 per share, with a total value of $199,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,851.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of AWK opened at $148.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.85. The stock has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.58. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.77 and a 52 week high of $162.59.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. Bank of America increased their target price on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.00.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.