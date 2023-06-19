Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Sells 329 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY cut its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,418,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,694,286,000 after acquiring an additional 677,802 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,213,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,095,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,992 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in DTE Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,288,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,192,570,000 after buying an additional 372,903 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in DTE Energy by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,431,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,910,000 after buying an additional 605,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,921,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,998,000 after buying an additional 72,931 shares during the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $114.12 on Monday. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $100.64 and a 52-week high of $136.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.28.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.05). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.9525 per share. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.43%.

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $77,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,286.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $452,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,905.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $77,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,286.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($32.26) target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.00 ($26.88) target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($26.88) target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.50 ($31.72) price objective on DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.63.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

