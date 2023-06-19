Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Sells 420 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY trimmed its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 78,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Republic Services stock opened at $145.73 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $46.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.72 and a fifty-two week high of $149.30.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.34%.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,685.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.80.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

