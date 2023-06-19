Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Sells 431 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lessened its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,745 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,592,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,869,566,000 after buying an additional 279,742 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $814,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,737 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,578,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $758,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,020 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 6,446,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $675,824,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,158,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $539,793,000 after purchasing an additional 117,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IFF. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $170,282.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,180.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE IFF opened at $80.35 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.76. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.11 and a 52-week high of $129.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.10.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -39.42%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.