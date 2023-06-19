Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Sells 446 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY decreased its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,734 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the third quarter worth $45,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 82.2% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 494.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $958,253.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LEN shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.53.

LEN stock opened at $120.02 on Monday. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $121.95. The company has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.46 and a 200 day moving average of $102.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 10.24%.

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

