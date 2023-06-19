Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Sells 474 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY decreased its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 887.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

MTB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $138.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.58.

In related news, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 10,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,206,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other M&T Bank news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,206,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MTB opened at $123.16 on Monday. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $109.36 and a 1 year high of $193.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.46.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 11.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

