Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Sells 507 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY cut its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 976.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in CBRE Group by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In other news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $498,714.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,317,863.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of CBRE opened at $77.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $66.31 and a one year high of $89.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.17.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 3.66%. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.86.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.