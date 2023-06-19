Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Sells 588 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lowered its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IRM. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 15.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 71.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 13.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 52.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Trading Down 0.7 %

IRM opened at $56.76 on Monday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $43.33 and a 1-year high of $57.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.25.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.75%.

IRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $562,649.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,832,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $184,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $562,649.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,832,057.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,178 shares of company stock valued at $6,330,175. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

Recommended Stories

