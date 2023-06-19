Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Sells 824 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY decreased its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,157 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Baxter International by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Baxter International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 137,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,994,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $45.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Baxter International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $67.42.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a positive return on equity of 24.29%. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -23.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 888 reissued an “assumes” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

Baxter International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Featured Articles

