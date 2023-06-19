Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Sells 901 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY trimmed its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 114,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after buying an additional 28,544 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 747,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,361,000 after buying an additional 5,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,202,000. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
FirstEnergy Price Performance
Shares of NYSE FE opened at $39.07 on Monday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $43.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 55.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.44.
FirstEnergy Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 219.72%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.
About FirstEnergy
FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.
Further Reading
