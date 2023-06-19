Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Sells 93 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY decreased its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $236.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.94. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.03 and a twelve month high of $300.33.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.55%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ESS. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $239.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $242.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.09.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

