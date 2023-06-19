Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Takes $1.45 Million Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 89,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 733,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,929,000 after purchasing an additional 102,253 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 573,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,323,000 after purchasing an additional 27,054 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,299,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 900,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,507,000 after purchasing an additional 125,991 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PCG shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on PG&E in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PG&E from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PG&E in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PG&E currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.28.

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $17.40 on Monday. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $17.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.24. The company has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

