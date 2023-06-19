Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Trims Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lessened its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,515 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,253 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ WBA opened at $32.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.18. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.48 and a 1 year high of $42.74.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $34.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -52.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 369,945 shares in the company, valued at $12,559,632.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

Recommended Stories

