Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Trims Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY decreased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $121.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.67.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

ZBH opened at $144.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.96. The firm has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.34, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.01. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.39 and a twelve month high of $149.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.86%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

