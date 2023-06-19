Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Trims Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY reduced its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Edison International by 12.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,234,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,534,000 after buying an additional 137,840 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 21.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,596,000 after purchasing an additional 26,797 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the first quarter worth approximately $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 30.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,121,569,000 after purchasing an additional 731,841 shares during the period. 88.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Edison International

In related news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $1,618,586.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,597.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Edison International Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on EIX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.08.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $70.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.45 and a fifty-two week high of $74.92.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 12.48%. Edison International’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Featured Stories

