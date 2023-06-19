Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Trims Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY reduced its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,384,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after acquiring an additional 481,039 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 715,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,896,000 after acquiring an additional 368,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 20,771.1% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 313,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 311,567 shares in the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $161.47 on Monday. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $126.95 and a one year high of $187.73. The company has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.38.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on GPC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.25.

Insider Activity at Genuine Parts

In other Genuine Parts news, CEO Paul D. Donahue purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Genuine Parts news, CEO Paul D. Donahue purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Randall P. Breaux purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,957.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.