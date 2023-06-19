Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Trims Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lessened its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in ONEOK by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 35,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in ONEOK by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.45.

ONEOK Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of OKE stock opened at $60.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.90 and its 200-day moving average is $64.63. The stock has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.68. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $71.57.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 36.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.08%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

