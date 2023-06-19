Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Trims Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lowered its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Albemarle by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALB shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $397.00 to $403.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.89.

Albemarle Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:ALB opened at $228.17 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.89 and a 200 day moving average of $228.14. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $171.82 and a 52 week high of $334.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.54.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $3.39. Albemarle had a net margin of 41.89% and a return on equity of 45.57%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 22.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $181.64 per share, for a total transaction of $993,570.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 51,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,348,284.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Albemarle news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman bought 1,373 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $182.00 per share, with a total value of $249,886.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,886. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,470 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $181.64 per share, for a total transaction of $993,570.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,466 shares in the company, valued at $9,348,284.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 8,103 shares of company stock worth $1,489,774. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

