MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Position Lessened by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,362 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,276,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098,142 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,717,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,228,000 after acquiring an additional 764,699 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at $165,932,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,018,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,530,000 after acquiring an additional 317,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,740,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,416,000 after acquiring an additional 349,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $2,221,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 161,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,179,693.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 250,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $10,947,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,423,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,297,238.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $2,221,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,179,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 322,350 shares of company stock worth $14,120,881. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on MGM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.59.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $42.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.00. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $46.37.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.40. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International Profile

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.