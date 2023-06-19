Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,745 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 0.8% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 1,645 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Denver Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Daniels&Tansey LLP grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 1,488 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $348.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $316.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $337.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.23.

Microsoft Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $342.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $351.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $311.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

