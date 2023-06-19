Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Receives GBX 212.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 212.60 ($2.66).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 213 ($2.67) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.63) target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 240 ($3.00) to GBX 275 ($3.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th.

Mitchells & Butlers Stock Performance

MAB stock opened at GBX 210 ($2.63) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 189.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 167.56. Mitchells & Butlers has a 1-year low of GBX 99.70 ($1.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 224.36 ($2.81). The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.55. The firm has a market cap of £1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10,390.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.62.

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

