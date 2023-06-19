Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mitek Systems in a report issued on Wednesday, June 14th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Mitek Systems’ current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Mitek Systems’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mitek Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mitek Systems Stock Down 1.0 %

Institutional Trading of Mitek Systems

Shares of NASDAQ MITK opened at $11.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.70. The company has a market cap of $491.93 million, a P/E ratio of 78.64 and a beta of 0.77. Mitek Systems has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $11.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Grotto Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 1.3% during the first quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 4,130,533 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,612,000 after purchasing an additional 54,314 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,349,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,765 shares during the period. Toronado Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 6.7% during the first quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,606,759 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,241,000 after purchasing an additional 164,284 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 7.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,537,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,244,000 after purchasing an additional 166,454 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 976,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,027,000 after purchasing an additional 19,994 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mitek Systems

(Get Rating)

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.