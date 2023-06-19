Modus Advisors LLC Has $3.26 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Modus Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,552 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.5% of Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after buying an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 120,235.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,784,345,000 after purchasing an additional 116,383,502 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,263,591,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com stock opened at $125.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.28.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,644 shares of company stock worth $8,576,262. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

