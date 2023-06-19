Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.65) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Motus GI in a research note issued on Thursday, June 15th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.03). The consensus estimate for Motus GI’s current full-year earnings is ($1.99) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Motus GI’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.89) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.95) EPS.

NASDAQ:MOTS opened at $0.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.88. Motus GI has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30.

Motus GI ( NASDAQ:MOTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. Motus GI had a negative net margin of 2,893.79% and a negative return on equity of 1,018.59%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOTS. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Motus GI during the first quarter worth $26,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Motus GI by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 18,238 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motus GI in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Motus GI by 245.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 33,254 shares during the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company in the United States. It develops Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleansing of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during the colonoscopy and facilitates upper gastrointestinal endoscopy procedures. The company was formerly known as Eight-Ten Merger Corp.

