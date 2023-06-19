M&R Capital Management Inc. Buys 46 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,078 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.5% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 1,645 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Denver Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Daniels&Tansey LLP lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 1,488 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $263.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.23.

Microsoft stock opened at $342.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $311.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $351.47.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

