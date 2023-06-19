Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,190 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 3.0% of Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,059,943,000 after buying an additional 1,011,858 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,008,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,993,612,000 after buying an additional 585,226 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Home Depot by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,918,425,000 after buying an additional 1,698,402 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,435,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,899,964,000 after buying an additional 607,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $3,740,875,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HD stock opened at $300.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $293.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.22. The stock has a market cap of $302.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

A number of research analysts have commented on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.43.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

