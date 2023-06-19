Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Has $254,000 Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after acquiring an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $1,212,363.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,711,801.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,151 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,783 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Stock Up 2.0 %

ABBV opened at $138.64 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.10 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $244.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.42 and a 200-day moving average of $152.88.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Argus cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.