Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Trims Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. cut its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Marion Wealth Management grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $806,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on MRK shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Societe Generale lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE MRK opened at $109.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $277.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.57. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $83.39 and a one year high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 57.03%.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $6,355,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,770,831.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 488,258 shares of company stock valued at $56,481,018 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.