National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Exchange Income in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 14th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.82 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.88. The consensus estimate for Exchange Income’s current full-year earnings is $3.37 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s FY2024 earnings at $4.19 EPS.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$526.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$492.23 million. Exchange Income had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 12.61%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exchange Income has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$66.56.

Shares of TSE EIF opened at C$52.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$53.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.98, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.94. Exchange Income has a one year low of C$40.93 and a one year high of C$55.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.99%.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

